Juulsen (face) returned to practice with AHL Laval on Tuesday on a non-contact basis, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Considering the last we heard Juulsen's career could be in jeopardy, his return to the ice, even without contact, is a major step toward a return. The 2015 first-round pick is dealing with some vision issues, so the Canadiens will certainly allow him all the time necessary for recovery. Consider Juulsen out indefinitely until he takes additional steps in the recovery process.