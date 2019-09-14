Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Not practicing Saturday
Juulsen (head) was not on the ice for Saturday's practice, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Head coach Claude Julien insists Juulsen's injury is not concussion-related but considering the young defenseman's history with head injuries, the Canadiens opted to be cautious with him and hold him out of Saturday's practice. Montreal opens up its preseason Monday and the hope, for now, is Juulsen will be ready to play by then. Last season, the 22-year-old recorded a goal and four assists in 21 games at the NHL level.
