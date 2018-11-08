Juulsen is a little banged up and will be rested for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

It doesn't sound like it's anything serious other than the regular bumps and bruises from an 82-game season, which means the blueliner could be back in action as soon as Saturday's tilt with Vegas. In the meantime, Karl Alzner figures to slot back into the lineup with Juulsen sidelined.