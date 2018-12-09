Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Not ready after all
Juulsen (face) will not play against the Blackhawks on Sunday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Previous reports indicated Juulsen would be ready to return for the next contest, but he remains on injured reserve, plus Habs coach Claude Julien actually won't be making any lineups changes from Thursday's 5-2 road win over the Senators. Juulsen's next opportunity to play will arrive Tuesday for a road tilt against the Wild.
