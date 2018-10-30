Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Out against Stars
Juulsen (upper body) will not suit up versus Dallas on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Juulsen was hoping to be ready in time for Tuesday's clash; however, it seems his injury did not respond the way he had expected following Monday's practice. With the 21-year-old sidelined, recent healthy scratch Karl Alzner figures to be back in the lineup.
