Juulsen (upper body) will not suit up versus Dallas on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Juulsen was hoping to be ready in time for Tuesday's clash; however, it seems his injury did not respond the way he had expected following Monday's practice. With the 21-year-old sidelined, recent healthy scratch Karl Alzner figures to be back in the lineup.

