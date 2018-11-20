Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Out indefinitely
Juulsen will be sidelined indefinitely due to a facial fracture.
Juulsen has been a solid middle-pairing contributor for Montreal this season, but his absence won't make much of an impact in the fantasy realm, as he's only notched one goal and five points while averaging 17:32 of ice time in 17 appearances. The 2015 first-round pick has already been placed on injured reserve, a move that suggests the Canadiens don't expect to have him back anytime soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...