Juulsen will be sidelined indefinitely due to a facial fracture.

Juulsen has been a solid middle-pairing contributor for Montreal this season, but his absence won't make much of an impact in the fantasy realm, as he's only notched one goal and five points while averaging 17:32 of ice time in 17 appearances. The 2015 first-round pick has already been placed on injured reserve, a move that suggests the Canadiens don't expect to have him back anytime soon.