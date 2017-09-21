Play

Juulsen (foot) will miss six weeks after it was determined he had suffered a fractured foot.

Juulsen seemed to be a dark-horse candidate to make the Habs roster out of camp, but this injury will likely derail his hopes of making the 23-man squad. The earliest the defenseman would be able to return to action given his recovery timeline is Nov. 2 against Minnesota, but more likely the team will place him on injured reserve and then send him down to the minors once he's cleared to play.

