Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Placed on IR
Per the NHL's official media site, Juulsen (head) has been placed on injured reserve.
Juulsen was scheduled to meet with a specialist in mid-September in order to get a second opinion on the persistent headaches he's been experiencing since suffering a facial injury last season, but the Canadiens haven't released an update on the 22-year-old blueliner's status since then. At this point, it's looking like Juulsen's NHL career may be in jeopardy, so until Montreal sheds some light on his condition, he should be considered out indefinitely.
