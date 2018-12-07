Juulsen (face) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Juulsen's return to action will undoubtedly shore up the Canadiens' defense, but it probably won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one goal and five points in 17 appearances this season. The 21-year-old blueliner is technically still on injured reserve, so another update on his status should surface once he's officially activated.