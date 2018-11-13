Juulsen (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oilers.

Juulsen has missed the Canadiens' last two games due to an undisclosed injury, but he's now presumably back to 100 percent, and should slot into his usual role skating on Montreal's second pairing against Edmonton. The 21-year-old blueliner has notched one goal and three points in 13 appearances this campaign.