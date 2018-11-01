Juulsen (upper body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Juulsen will skate with Mike Reilly on the Canadiens' second pairing against Washington. The 21-year-old blueliner has tallied a single assist while posting a plus-9 rating in nine appearances this campaign.