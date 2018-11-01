Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Ready to rock
Juulsen (upper body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Juulsen will skate with Mike Reilly on the Canadiens' second pairing against Washington. The 21-year-old blueliner has tallied a single assist while posting a plus-9 rating in nine appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Hopes to return Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Out against Stars•
-
Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Sidelined by upper-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Delivers seven hits•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.