Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Remains out Saturday
Juulsen (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Saturday against Vegas.
Juulsen's continued absence further thins out a Montreal blue line that's already missing Shea Weber (knee). His next chance to return will come Tuesday in Edmonton.
