Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Return on hold
Juulsen (facial fracture) may not play Tuesday against the Wild, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Coach Claude Julien had targeted Sunday's game against the Blackhawks for Juulsen's return but decided to stick with the lineup that swept the Senators last week. After beating Chicago, the Canadiens have a three-game winning streak, and the coach may stay with the same lineup, That would also give Minnesota homeboy Mike Reilly, who grew up in Chanhassen just outside the Twin Cities, a start in front of family.
