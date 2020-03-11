Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Returning to AHL lineup
Juulsen (head) will return to AHL Laval's lineup Tuesday, Anthony Marcotte of 919 Sports reports.
This is fantastic news for Juulsen, who has been sidelined with the headache issue that has plagued him over the past two seasons since late November. If he's able to avoid that issue going forward, he should have a good shot at making Montreal's Opening Night roster next year. The 2015 first-round pick has picked up three helpers in 12 minor-league appearances in 2019-20.
