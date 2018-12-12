Juulsen was added to the active roster for Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Wild. He had two shots and a hit over 16:06 of ice time.

Juulsen returned to the lineup after missing nine consecutive games with a facial fracture and skated on the third pair. The Canadiens have shuffled their blue line since the start of the season, but Juulsen survived and will be a nightly starter.

