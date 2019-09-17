Juulsen (head) will meet with a specialist in order to get a second opinion for persistent headaches, the team announced Tuesday.

Juulsen suffered a facial injury last season that impacted his vision and is, apparently, still dealing with headaches as a result. The blueliner was expected to be ready to go for the 2019-20 campaign, but this lingering problem could put his season, and career, in jeopardy. At this point, it's hard to imagine Juulsen will be ready for Opening Night versus Carolina on Oct. 3, though until he can gather more information, his status will remain up in the air.