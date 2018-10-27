Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Sidelined by upper-body injury
Juulsen is dealing with a minor upper-body injury that will prevent him from playing Saturday evening against the Bruins, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Juulsen's absence likely means that Karl Alzner will emerge from the press box to face the rival club as a third-pairing defenseman.
