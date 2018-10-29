Juulsen (upper body) is hoping to be available against the Stars on Tuesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Juulsen's potential return is unlikely to be noticed by the majority of fantasy owners, considering he has managed a lone point in nine games, while averaging 19:04 of ice time. The defensively-minded blueliner likely has a ceiling in the neighborhood of 10-15 points, but could offer some value in formats that reward blocks (17) and hits (28).