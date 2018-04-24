Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Three points in NHL debut
Juulsen had a goal and two assists in 2017-18, skating in 23 games and notching 58 hits while averaging 19:25 of ice time.
After his recall from the minors Juulsen was really able to do it all, averaging well over two hits per game and blocking 34 shots during his stint. Occasionally, the British Columbia native was allowed to come out with the second power-play unit, but he was unable to log a point on the man advantage. This was Juulsen's first season not playing in the juniors as he scored 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 49 games in the WHL last year, and he was really gifted his first NHL chance with Shea Weber (foot) sidelined. Juulsen appears to be a favorite to make the roster for 2018-19, but with Weber returning, he could be in line for a decrease of playing time.
