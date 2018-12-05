Juulsen (face) will travel with the Canadiens on their upcoming three-game road trip.

The fact that Juulsen is travelling doesn't necessarily mean he'll be cleared to return during Montreal's road trip, but it's a clear sign that he's making progress in his recovery. The 2015 first-round pick will need to be activated off injured reserve before drawing back into the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.

