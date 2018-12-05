Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Traveling with team
Juulsen (face) will travel with the Canadiens on their upcoming three-game road trip.
The fact that Juulsen is travelling doesn't necessarily mean he'll be cleared to return during Montreal's road trip, but it's a clear sign that he's making progress in his recovery. The 2015 first-round pick will need to be activated off injured reserve before drawing back into the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...