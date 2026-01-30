Kapanen notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Kapanen set up Nick Suzuki's shorthanded tally in the first period and Juraj Slafkovsky's goal in the third. This performance ended a seven-game skid for Kapanen, though that slump didn't cost him his second-line role. The 22-year-old rookie is at 29 points (three shorthanded) through 54 appearances, good for fifth in the rookie scoring race. He's added 95 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating as he continues to fill a two-way role for the Canadiens.