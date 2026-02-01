Kapanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Kapanen ended an eight-game goal drought with the empty-netter. The 22-year-old rookie has earned three points over his last two contests to break out of a slump. For the season, he has produced 17 goals, 13 helpers, 97 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 55 outings, primarily in a second-line role.