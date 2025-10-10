Canadiens' Oliver Kapanen: Finds twine again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kapanen scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Kapanen has two goals, three shots on net and four hits over two games to begin 2025-26. While that level of offense is unsustainable for a third-line center, he's doing his best to secure his place in the lineup after winning a job in training camp. If he can chip in at even a 0.5-points-per-game pace, Kapanen will have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.
