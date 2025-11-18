Kapanen scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kapanen found the back of the net at the 4:47 mark of the second period with a wrister. That was Kapanen's seventh goal of the season, and that tally also snapped a three-game point drought for the 22-year-old. Kapanen endured a slow start to the season but seems to be turning things around with three goals over Montreal's last six games.