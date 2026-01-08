Kapanen scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Kapanen has opened January with three goals in four games. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 14 tallies, nine assists, 77 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 43 appearances. He's been able to hold onto a second-line role for most of the campaign, emerging as an all-situations center with fantasy upside due to his youth.