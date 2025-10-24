Kapanen notched two assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

This was Kapanen's first two-point effort of the season, and they were his first helpers. The 22-year-old has added four goals through nine contests, providing surprisingly effective depth scoring from a third-line role. Kapanen has added 12 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. His current scoring pace won't last, but the center is establishing himself as a quality two-way forward in what's likely to be his first full NHL campaign.