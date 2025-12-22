Canadiens' Oliver Kapanen: Goal, assist in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kapanen scored a goal on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.
Kapanen hadn't logged multiple points in a game since Nov. 8 versus the Mammoth. The 22-year-old has four goals and two assists through 12 contests in December. While his production has dipped a little this month, he's at 11 goals and 19 points through 36 appearances, good for fourth in points and tied with Anaheim's Beckett Sennecke for first in goals among all rookies through Sunday's action. Kapanen's been a little overshadowed by fellow rookie and current linemate Ivan Demidov, but the contributions of both young forwards shows just how bright the future is for the Canadiens.
