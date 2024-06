Kapanen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Saturday,

Kapanen was the final pick of the second round in the 2021 Draft. The 20-year-old spent the last two seasons with KalPa of the Finnish liiga and had 14 goals and 20 assists in 51 regular-season games in 2023-24 before exploding in the playoffs with seven goals and 14 points in only 13 appearances. Kapanen should spend the 2024-25 season in the minor leagues, likely with Laval of the AHL.