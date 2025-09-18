Kapanen left Thursday's practice session early after taking a stick close to his left eye, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While Kapanen was unable to finish Thursday's practice, his injury is considered minor, so he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Monday's preseason opener against Pittsburgh. Kapanen made 18 regular-season appearances for Montreal last year and recorded two assists, eight blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 10:53 of ice time.