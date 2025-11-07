Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Kapanen snapped a six-game goal drought with his tally, which put the Canadiens ahead 3-2 in the middle of the third period. The 22-year-old continues to contribute fairly regularly from a middle-six role, racking up five goals, three helpers, 18 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 14 appearances. He's most useful in deeper fantasy formats, but he's making a good impression in his first season as a full-time NHLer.