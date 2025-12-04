Kapanen scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Jets.

Kapanen also led the Canadiens' forwards with 20:07 of ice time as the team relied heavily on its top six. The 22-year-old has two goals and two helpers over his last eight games. He's played well enough to carve out consistent middle-six minutes from the start of the season, but he's definitely trending up with 16-plus minutes in three straight games. On the year, he has eight goals, six helpers, 38 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating through 26 outings.