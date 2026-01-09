Kapanen scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

And with that, Kapanen moved into top spot on the rookie goal list with 15. He sits fourth overall on the points list with 26, behind teammate Ivan Demidov (36), Beckett Sennecke (33) and Matthew Schaefer (29). Kapanen is on a three-game goal streak (three goals, two assists), and he has four goals in his last five games. Overall, the 22 year old has 15 goals, 11 assists, 10 PIM and 78 shots in 44 games.