Kapanen scored a goal with his lone shot in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Kapanen answered Philadelphia's opening goal just 16 seconds later, converting a rebound to tie the game midway through the first period. It was his second goal of the season, offering a welcome contribution from Montreal's supporting forwards. However, he has just four points all season long. His limited offensive role and modest shot volume make sustained fantasy production hard to project, leaving him primarily as a depth option in deeper leagues, at best.