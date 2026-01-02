Canadiens' Oliver Kapanen: Pots goal with lone shot Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kapanen scored a goal in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.
Kapanen snapped a three-game goal drought with his tally in this matchup, which also happened to be his lone shot attempt of the game. Kapanen is having a very good season in his second year in the NHL, establishing himself in a top-six role and posting 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) through 40 contests so far.
