Kapanen scored a goal in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Kapanen snapped a three-game goal drought with his tally in this matchup, which also happened to be his lone shot attempt of the game. Kapanen is having a very good season in his second year in the NHL, establishing himself in a top-six role and posting 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) through 40 contests so far.