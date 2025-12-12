Kapanen scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Kapanen scored three times over his last five games, and he's up to 10 goals on the year. The 22-year-old has 16 points, 48 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 30 appearances this season. Kapanen has emerged as a solid two-way center on the Canadiens' second line, and while his offense is a little light for pivot, he could be useful for his all-around production in deeper fantasy formats.