Kapanen scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Kapanen has struggled a bit with his consistency on a game-to-game basis, but the 22-year-old forward has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last eight contests. Over that stretch, Kapanen has tallied six points (three goals, three assists), 19 shots, two hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Kapanen should continue to rack up stats due to his top-six role in the lineup.