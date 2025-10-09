Kapanen scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kapanen was limited to two assists in 18 regular-season appearances with the Canadiens in 2024-25. The 22-year-old was able to put away his first goal on a shorthanded rush Wednesday, cashing in at 5:39 of the first period. The 22-year-old won a job in training camp and is playing in a third-line role to begin the campaign, though he could ultimately move around the lineup. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on Kapanen's adjustment to the NHL ranks, as he displayed talent with 35 points in 36 outings with Timra of the SHL last season.