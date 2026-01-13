Kapanen scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Kapanen has been excellent to start January with five goals and two assists over seven games this month. The 22-year-old center has firmly taken control of a second-line role this season, playing a steady all-around game. He's at 16 goals (most among rookies) and 11 assists while adding 85 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 46 outings overall.