Kapanen scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

The goal was Kapanen's first point of the season. The 23-year-old center has been shuffled around the lineup at times this season -- he worked on the fourth line in this contest. He has picked up 10 shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances. Kapanen's spot in the lineup should be safe for as long as Nick Suzuki (upper body) is out of action.