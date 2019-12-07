Canadiens' Otto Leskinen: Delivers four hits Friday

Leskinen had four hits and was minus-1 over 10:58 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Leskinen, who was called up from AHL Laval, performed well in a limited role in his NHL debut Thursday, but he misplayed a pass in the offensive zone that led to Brendan Smith's goal early in the second period Friday. On some nights, Montreal head coach Claude Julien might cut back on a young player's ice time, but the coach needed Leskinen to take regular shifts on the second night of a back-to-back set. Julien appears reluctant to hand a full-time starter job to veteran Mike Reilly, so Leskinen may be a regular on the third pair until Victor Mete (ankle) is ready to skate.