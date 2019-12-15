Canadiens' Otto Leskinen: Returning to minors
Leskinen was reassigned to AHL Laval on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Leskinen's services as defensive depth were no longer required with the big club. In a corresponding move, the Canadiens called up Lukas Vejdemo. Leskinen posted 13 hits and two shots on goal over five games during his first NHL stint. Christian Folin or Mike Reilly will likely take Leskinen's place in the lineup moving forward.
