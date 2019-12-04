Canadiens' Otto Leskinen: Rises to big club
The Canadiens recalled Leskinen from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Leskinen signed with the Canadiens in May after spending the last four years in the Finnish Hockey League. The 22-year-old has adjusted well to the North American game with 12 points through 24 AHL contests. Since Victor Mete (ankle) is on IR, Leskinen will serve as the seventh defenseman going forward.
