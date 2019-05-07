Canadiens' Otto Leskinen: Secures entry-level deal
Leskinen agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday.
Leskinen racked up an impressive 31 points in 57 games with Finnish club KalPa this season. The 22-year-old defenseman will make the jump to North America ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, and while he figures to spend the bulk of the year developing his game in the minors, a strong showing at training camp could earn him a spot on a blue line that currently features three players over 30.
