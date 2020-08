Leskinen will spend the 2020-21 campaign on loan with KalPa Kuopio of the Finnish Liiga.

Leskinen logged 52 games with AHL Laval this season in which he garnered two goals and 20 helpers. Rather than spending next year in the AHL, the 23-year-old defenseman will return to KalPa where he spent the first four years of his professional career.