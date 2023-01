Beck was added to Canada's 2023 World Junior Championship roster Sunday.

Beck will replace Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach, who will miss the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury. Canada will play against Slovakia on Monday in the quarterfinals. Beck has racked up 17 goals and 40 points in 30 games with OHL Mississauga this season. He was selected in the second round (33rd overall) by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.