Beck had three shots on net, two hits and won 10 of 17 faceoffs in Monday's 2-1 preseason-opening loss to New Jersey.

Beck, the 18-year-old center drafted in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2022 draft, was a revelation in rookie camp and survived to stay on in the main camp. At 18, he's expected to be returned to the juniors, but Beck's put himself on the map after posting 51 points in 68 games for Mississauga of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22.