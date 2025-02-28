Beck logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

The helper was Beck's first career point, which came in his ninth NHL appearance. Eight of those games have been this season, in which he's added nine shots on net and 17 hits. The 21-year-old centered the second line but saw just 11:34 of ice time Thursday, last among all Montreal forwards. Beck has plenty of potential, but the forward lines are fairly interchangeable aside from the top line for the Canadiens, so he may struggle to make an impact during this stint in the NHL. He could also head back to AHL Laval once Kirby Dach (lower body) is healthy.