Beck was named the OHL's Player of the Week on Monday after posting three goals and six assists over two games for Mississauga.

Beck set a Steelheads record for most points in a single game Friday when he scored one goal and dished five assists in an 8-2 win over Hamilton. The 18-year-old center followed that up with two goals and an assist Saturday in a loss to Barrie. Beck, the 33rd-overall pick in the 2022 draft who showed promise during Montreal's training camp, has 12 points and won 59.7 percent of his faceoffs through seven games.