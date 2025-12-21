Beck scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Beck had looked to have a goal a few times already, but overturned calls and scoring changes had denied him until Saturday. The 21-year-old struck at 18:49 of the first period to give the Canadiens a 2-0 lead. The goal was his first in 21 NHL appearances, eight of which have come this season. He's added eight shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating this year, and he may stick in the lineup until Phillip Danault (illness) links up with the team in Boston on Tuesday.