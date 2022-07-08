Beck was selected 33rd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The No. 29 overall selection in the 2020 OHL draft, Beck filled a key role for Mississauga in his first CHL campaign. He posted 21 goals and 51 points in 68 games before chipping in a half dozen points in ten playoff contests. While Beck may not have one single elite skill to hang his hat on, he's a pretty complete offensive player. He's equally adept at both setting up teammates and finishing on his own, in addition to possessing some speed. Beck has the look of a solid depth option who can move up in the lineup if injuries strike. He was a nice get for Montreal at this point in the draft.